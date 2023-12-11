Citigroup Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $64.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.75. 336,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,549. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

