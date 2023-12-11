Citigroup Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $256.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $244.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,876. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

