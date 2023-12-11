Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Boosted by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 38,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 426,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 245,975 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 134,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 889,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

