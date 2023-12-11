Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 208.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.