Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.53.
Clorox Stock Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
