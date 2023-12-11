Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Downgraded by Wedbush

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.01. 14,613,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

