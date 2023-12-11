Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

