Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LDP opened at $18.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.