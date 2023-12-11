Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LDP opened at $18.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $21.50.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
