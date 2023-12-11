Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

