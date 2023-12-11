Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 4.3%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.30 and last traded at $140.34. 2,895,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,379,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,001 shares of company stock worth $30,395,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

