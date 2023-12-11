Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Commercial Vehicle Group comprises 2.4% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 97,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 370,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,001,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commercial Vehicle Group

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

