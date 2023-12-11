Comparing Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $26.23 billion 2.08 $6.98 billion $1.28 7.14 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.61 $109.00 million $652.98 7.39

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 2 3 0 2.60 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 26.36% 14.46% 1.01% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 19.67% 6.28% 0.68%

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

