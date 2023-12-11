Compound (COMP) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $397.22 million and $66.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $49.37 or 0.00120636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00036347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023957 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008940 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,045,671 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,045,660.1647764 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.22293977 USD and is down -8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $61,625,688.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

