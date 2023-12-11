Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) is Impactive Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares during the period. Concentrix comprises approximately 8.6% of Impactive Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned about 4.80% of Concentrix worth $201,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,061,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 355,127 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,962,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,087.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.93. 52,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

