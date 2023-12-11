Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Up to $42.24

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.24, but opened at $43.25. Construction Partners shares last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 28,460 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.