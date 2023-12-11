Contrasting Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -10.23% N/A -13.34% Curaleaf -35.15% -25.33% -9.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Pervasip has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pervasip and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 1 1 6 0 2.63

Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.75%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Pervasip.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pervasip and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.79 million 0.10 -$1.52 million N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.98 -$370.10 million ($0.66) -6.32

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Pervasip on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

