Contrasting Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) & Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) and Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Landis+Gyr Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems -50.18% -55.88% -25.02% Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landis+Gyr Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orion Energy Systems and Landis+Gyr Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Landis+Gyr Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Landis+Gyr Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $77.38 million 0.35 -$34.34 million ($1.26) -0.66 Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Landis+Gyr Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Energy Systems.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats Landis+Gyr Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S. Markets. It also offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. In addition, the company provides various other LED and HIF fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. Further, it provides maintenance, repair, and replacement services; offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, installation, facility design commissioning, and recycling; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly and through independent sales agencies and distributors, national account end-users, federal and state government facilities, regional account end-users, electrical distributors, electrical contractors, and energy service companies. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Landis+Gyr Group

(Get Free Report)

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions. It also provides various advanced metering infrastructure offerings, including software, meter data management, installation, implementation, consulting, maintenance support, and related services; and develops and provides electronic devices for analyzing electricity usage in households. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware and smart charging software comprising demand response and flexibility management, as well as cybersecurity solutions. The company was formerly known as Landis+Gyr Holding AG. Landis+Gyr Group AG was incorporated in 1896 and is headquartered in Cham, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.