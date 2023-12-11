Contrasting Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) and Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $5.02 million 21.41 -$117.27 million ($0.65) -0.63 Peugeot N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peugeot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workhorse Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -966.69% -108.24% -68.27% Peugeot N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Peugeot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 537.14%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Peugeot.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Peugeot on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems. It also provides Metron, a remote data management system that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors, and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

