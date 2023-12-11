ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CNVVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNVVY opened at $11.25 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

