Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.600-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.30.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE COO traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.71. 171,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $303.74 and a 1-year high of $399.62.

Shares of Cooper Companies are scheduled to split on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.