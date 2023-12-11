Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

BASE stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $13,282,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,981.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock worth $25,432,567. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Couchbase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Couchbase by 19.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

