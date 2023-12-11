Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.45.

CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

