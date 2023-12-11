Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.