Critical Comparison: Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) versus Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Full House Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genting Singapore and Full House Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genting Singapore 0 1 0 0 2.00 Full House Resorts 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Full House Resorts has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.17%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Genting Singapore.

This table compares Genting Singapore and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genting Singapore N/A N/A N/A Full House Resorts -8.94% -21.39% -2.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genting Singapore and Full House Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genting Singapore N/A N/A N/A $2.31 14.90 Full House Resorts $217.11 million 0.81 -$14.80 million ($0.56) -9.13

Genting Singapore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genting Singapore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Genting Singapore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genting Singapore

(Get Free Report)

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, spas, and specialty retail outlets. It also engages in the operation of casinos; and the provision of sales and marketing support services to leisure and hospitality related businesses, as well as investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Singapore. Genting Singapore Limited is a subsidiary of Genting Overseas Holdings Limited.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino expected to open in December 2023 in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.