Critical Review: ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) vs. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARTISTdirect and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -16.61% -14.82% -7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $460.83 million 5.03 -$102.19 million ($0.48) -29.90

This table compares ARTISTdirect and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARTISTdirect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARTISTdirect and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73

ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $20.15, suggesting a potential upside of 40.44%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats ARTISTdirect on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

