Crypto International (CRI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.71 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and $0.07 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.46296119 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

