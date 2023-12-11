CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.