Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $98.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.45.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.58, a P/E/G ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,020 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

