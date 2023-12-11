Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stock Position Trimmed by Keyframe Capital Partners L.P.

Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,770 shares during the quarter. Denbury accounts for approximately 21.2% of Keyframe Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.74% of Denbury worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 570.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,464,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $57,395,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,580,000 after buying an additional 515,077 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Trading Down 0.3 %

DEN stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

