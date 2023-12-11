Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $4.85.
Diana Shipping’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, December 15th. The 6-5 split was announced on Friday, December 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 15th.
Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.34%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diana Shipping
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.