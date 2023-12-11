Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $4.85.

Diana Shipping’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, December 15th. The 6-5 split was announced on Friday, December 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 15th.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.34%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

