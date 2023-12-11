Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up to $364.83

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $364.83, but opened at $372.76. Dillard’s shares last traded at $370.00, with a volume of 16,177 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Dillard’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.95 and a 200 day moving average of $326.17.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.8 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

