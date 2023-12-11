Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.96

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 1366887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 13,310.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

