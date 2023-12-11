Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $128.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

