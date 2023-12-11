Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 4.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $33,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $127.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,238. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

