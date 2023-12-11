DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Kinetic Partners Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 6.8% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kinetic Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of DoorDash worth $67,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,500 shares of company stock worth $61,351,171 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

