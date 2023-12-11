Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.19.

NAPA opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.23. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

