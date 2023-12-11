Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,309,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,998,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

