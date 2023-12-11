Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.0% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $13,167,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 419.9% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 30,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,818 shares of company stock valued at $131,230,682 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $586.73. 995,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,712. The company has a market capitalization of $556.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $585.38 and a 200 day moving average of $526.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

