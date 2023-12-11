ELIS (XLS) Tops One Day Volume of $2,404.04

ELIS (XLS) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $2,404.04 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,744.71 or 1.00159833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003636 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.030027 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $158.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

