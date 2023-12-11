Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Position Trimmed by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149,666 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises 1.9% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Embraer worth $49,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Embraer by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,426,000 after buying an additional 72,348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 36.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,238,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after buying an additional 860,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

ERJ opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

