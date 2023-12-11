Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 26,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 69,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

