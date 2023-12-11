Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $365,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

