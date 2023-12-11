Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 4.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $48,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after buying an additional 603,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,100,000 after buying an additional 1,004,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 1,305,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

