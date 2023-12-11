Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

