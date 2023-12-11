EOS Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $853.17 million and approximately $168.61 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002685 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002211 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,110,995,555 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
