EOS Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $853.17 million and approximately $168.61 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002325 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002211 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,110,995,555 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

