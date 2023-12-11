EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$97.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.63.

TSE:EQB traded up C$0.72 on Monday, hitting C$81.03. 51,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,053. EQB has a 1 year low of C$53.86 and a 1 year high of C$84.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

