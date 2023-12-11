Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving purchased 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. FMR LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

