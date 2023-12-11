Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $610,088.79

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $107.38 million and $610,088.79 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00178643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00558332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00409666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00117709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,918,130 coins and its circulating supply is 71,917,998 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

