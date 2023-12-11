ESH Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 11th (NASDAQ:ESHAU)

ESH Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 11th. ESH Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 14th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ESH Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ESH Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESH Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. ESH Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $659,000.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

