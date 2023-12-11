Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares during the period. Etsy makes up approximately 7.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 2.08% of Etsy worth $216,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.