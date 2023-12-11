Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9204801 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
