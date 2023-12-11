Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of SNMP opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
