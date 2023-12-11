Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SNMP opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.